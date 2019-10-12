10News first introduced Dolphin Riggs and the Hiking for Healing program in October 2018. Since then, the group has grown and continues to impact breast cancer patients and survivors.

Encouragement and friendship. That's what you can expect when hitting the trail with Dolphin Riggs.

"It's like allowing that inner child to come back out and it be safe to be out again," Riggs explained.

She started the group Hiking for Healing after being diagnosed with breast cancer herself. She wanted other women, those going through treatment and survivors, to walk alongside each other-- in nature and in life.

"Then there becomes a sisterhood because we know what each person has felt," Riggs said. "We know what's behind the eyes."

That means a lot to people like Bonnie Cole -- who didn't even let chemo stop her steps.

"I did it, you know, no problem and I had to stop a lot but they stop," Cole smiled. "The girls stop because they know what you're going through because they've been there."

In a year, Hiking for Healing became an official 501(c)(3) nonprofit, helping more women bridge the gap to their new normal.

"I'm very proud of the way that Hiking for Healing is going," Riggs admitted.

It's an opportunity to get outside, heal with nature and share new experiences together.

"Finding yourself and finding the courage to be okay, to stay outside, to laugh, to play and to live every day," Riggs nodded. "There is life after cancer. There is life after cancer."

If you are interested in donating to Hiking for Healing or getting involved, you can visit their website at HikingforHealing.com. You can also find the group on Facebook and Instagram.

