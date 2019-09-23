KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bring on your pink! October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Knoxville will host the 2019 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure on Oct. 19.

The race raises money for the Susan G. Komen foundation which supports the fight against breast cancer. It will start and end in Worlds Fair Park and winds around the perimeter of downtown Knoxville.

Runners can click here to register. It costs $35 up until the night before to participate as a runner, $25 for youth (under 18). You can register the day of for $40, $30 for Youth.

If you're not a runner or an early bird but still want to show support, you can sign up for "Sleep in for the Cure" and receive a t-shirt. If you can't financially support the cause, you are invited to cheer on runners and walkers the day of the race!

Looking to volunteer? Click here!

Participants can head to World's Fair Park that morning. The 5K Walk/Run starts at 8:30 a.m. on the Clinch Avenue Bridge. You can look at a race map here. The one mile Family Fun Run/Walk starts at 9 a.m. by the Chocolate Factory

Race Day Registration and packet pickup is from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m. The survivor breakfast is set for 6:30 a.m.

If you want to receive your race day packet beforehand, you can pick it up at West Town Mall on Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. or Oct. 18 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Komen Race for the Cure paints Knoxville pink Downtown Knoxville - The Knoxville Susan G Komen Race for the Cure kicked off early Saturday morning, Oct. 27. The day started with vendors and support groups setting up booths in World's Fair Park to serve as resources for breast cancer survivors and their families.

There will be several road closures because of the event. Click here for parking information.

For more information about how to sponsor the 2019 Knoxville Race for the Cure email Race@KomenEastTN.org or call 865-588-0902.

If you're a mom hoping to tote your kiddos in a stroller, they will be permitted during the race. No pets are allowed on the course or at the event.