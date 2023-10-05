Caregivers recognized at 2023 Alzheimer's Tennessee Caring Hearts Awards Banquet

Each year, Alzheimer's Tennessee reaches out to area facilities and asks them to nominate a staff member who provided outstanding care.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Caregivers can often be unsung heroes, helping people with severe illnesses and dementia live more fully and safely. However, Alzheimer's Tennessee makes sure caregivers get their day in the spotlight every year.

They organized the 2023 Alzheimer's Tennessee Caring Hearts Awards Banquet on Wednesday. To organize the banquet, they reach out to facilities across the area and ask them to nominate a staff member who provided outstanding care to people with Alzheimer's and dementia.

"It's an opportunity for our community to say, 'Thank you, and thank you for taking care of our loved ones, and doing it in a way that treats them with dignity and compassion,'" said Janice Wade-Whitehead, the CEO of Alzheimer's Tennessee.

The banquet gave families a chance to celebrate the work of their loved ones, and a chance for caregivers to get recognized for the services they provide for the community.