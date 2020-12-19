Cars line up for free COVID-19 testing and flu shots in East Knoxville

The free testing event was hosted at Greater Warner Tabernacle A.M.E. Zion Church Saturday morning, off Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cars lined up in East Knoxville Saturday morning for free drive-through COVID-19 testing and for flu shots.

The event was hosted at Greater Warner Tabernacle A.M.E. Zion Church off Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. It lasted from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. as volunteers worked to organize cars and test the people in them. They also gave out information on where underfed families could get help.

Officials said that they hoped the tests would bring a little more peace of mind if participants decided to visit their families for the holidays.

"Everybody needs to know their status," said Cynthia Finch, a clinical social worker at the event. "The worrying part, the mental part that is weighing on people's hearts about whether they will infect their grandmother, their mothers. This is the opportunity for you to have a comfort level during the holiday season."