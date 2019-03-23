Even though spring has arrived, the CDC says flu season isn't quite over yet.

43 states are still reporting widespread flu activity. Here in Tennessee, things are better comparatively as the flu is now just regionally active.

The University of Tennessee Medical Center said it has treated 62 patients for flu this month, which is the second-most cases of any month this season.

So far, UTMC said four deaths were attributed to the flu this season. 45 of Tennessee's 95 counties have confirmed flue cases in recent weeks.

In February, numerous schools had to take sick days and UTMC added temporary visitor restrictions to prevent the flu's spread.

The CDC said the flu shot has been about 47 percent effective this season, which is better than 2017-2018's 'unprecedented' flu season.