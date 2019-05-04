Officials in Kentucky say a contaminated food source has caused an E. coli outbreak that sickened at least 46 people in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Six people have gone to the hospital because of the outbreak. While state officials believe the contamination was caused by contaminated food, they aren't sure which specific food item is to blame.

They also are investigating which food items, grocery stores, or restaurant chains are responsible for the infections.

State health officials announced the outbreak March 29.