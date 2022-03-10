CDC: Knox County downgraded to "low" risk level for COVID-19

Sevier County and Hamblen County were also ranked as having a "low" risk for contracting COVID-19.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control and said Knox County and most other East Tennessee counties were now at "low" risk levels for catching COVID-19.

A list of counties and their risk level is available below

Anderson County: Low

Blount County: Low

Campbell County: Medium

Claiborne County: High

Cocke County: Medium

Cumberland County: Low

Fentress County: Low

Grainger County: Low

Greene County: Low

Hamblen County: Low

Jefferson County: Low

Knox County: Low

Loudon County: Low

McMinn County: Low

Monroe County: Low

Morgan County: Medium

Roane County: Low

Scott County: Medium

Sevier County: Low

Union County: Low

Knox County was previously at a "medium" risk level for COVID-19. The CDC said counties in that category could generally remove mask requirements, but people at high risk for the coronavirus should speak with healthcare providers about prevention strategies.

The CDC says people in "low" risk counties should still stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and they should get tested for it if they start showing symptoms. However, they no longer recommend people at high risk for the coronavirus speak with doctors about possible precautions.

In late February, the CDC outlined a new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip, with less of a focus on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals — specifically the number of beds being utilized and the number of new admissions.