CDC: Knox County downgraded to "low" risk level for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control and said Knox County and most other East Tennessee counties were now at "low" risk levels for catching COVID-19.
A list of counties and their risk level is available below
- Anderson County: Low
- Blount County: Low
- Campbell County: Medium
- Claiborne County: High
- Cocke County: Medium
- Cumberland County: Low
- Fentress County: Low
- Grainger County: Low
- Greene County: Low
- Hamblen County: Low
- Jefferson County: Low
- Knox County: Low
- Loudon County: Low
- McMinn County: Low
- Monroe County: Low
- Morgan County: Medium
- Roane County: Low
- Scott County: Medium
- Sevier County: Low
- Union County: Low
Knox County was previously at a "medium" risk level for COVID-19. The CDC said counties in that category could generally remove mask requirements, but people at high risk for the coronavirus should speak with healthcare providers about prevention strategies.
The CDC says people in "low" risk counties should still stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and they should get tested for it if they start showing symptoms. However, they no longer recommend people at high risk for the coronavirus speak with doctors about possible precautions.
In late February, the CDC outlined a new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip, with less of a focus on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals — specifically the number of beds being utilized and the number of new admissions.
The new system greatly changes the look of the CDC's risk map and at the time put more than 70% of the U.S. population in counties where the coronavirus is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals. Those are the people who could stop wearing masks, the agency said.