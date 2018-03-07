July 4th is full of food, fun, friends and fireworks! However, there are tons of risks when it comes to firework shows. Here's the most important tips you should know before festivities begin:

A responsible adult SHOULD supervise all firework activities. Never give fireworks to children.

Never relight a failed firework. Soak the firework in water when able to be touched and dispose of in a metal trashcan.

Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Save your alcohol for after the show.

Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.

Always have a bucket of water and charged water hose nearby.

If fireworks are being used near your home, put your pet in a safe, interior room to avoid exposure to the sound.

Sparklers should not be held or handled by children. While seemingly innocuous, sparklers are the cause behind most fireworks injuries and can be dangerous when used improperly -- such as holding multiple sparklers in one hand.

For your furry friends, the most important thing is to keep them safe indoors when fireworks begin to go off. The sound of fireworks will inevitably send most pets running in terror -- and in some cases not even fencing will hold them in:

Don’t bring your pets to a fireworks display, even a small one. They'll be safer and happier at home.

Prepare a safe den for them -- let them have someplace quiet where they can hide from the loud pops and booms of fireworks outside.

Feed your pet before fireworks go off and keep a special chew toy or treat on hand as distraction.

Be sure your pet is microchipped in case he or she gets loose and runs away.

If necessary, use products to alleviate pet anxiety (ask your vet in particular if your pet has severe anxiety)

