A Chattanooga family had the shock of a lifetime when their son's common cold turned into a rare paralyzing illness.

The illness, called Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM), can cause different types of paralysis and has similarities to polio.

Health experts said the illness is a distant relative of the polio virus called 'EV-D68,' which tends to circulate more in the late summer and early fall. There is no vaccine for the virus linked to AFM, and the cause of most cases remains unknown.

One month ago, Serena Hill knew nothing about this illness until her son, Spencer, was affected.

"He started complaining that his hands and his feet felt funny," Serena Hill said.

Just when Spencer's mom thought his cold had passed, he started complaining that his legs were hurting a little bit.

Scared and confused, Spencer's mom took him to the hospital to find out he had a rare case of Acute Flaccid Myelitis. It's a condition that has been confirmed in 62 people people in 22 states in 2018 alone, according to the CDC.

"One minute my son can use his hands and his fingers, the next minute he can't zip his pants, he can't hold a pencil, his legs are wobbly and he can't walk," Serena Hill said.

"It basically effects the nervous system and the spinal cord," Dr. Steve Masters said.

While there's no cure, there are signs to look for to catch the illness early on.

"If suddenly they have droopy eyelids or have trouble speaking, swallowing, or has a flaccid limb, that's when you take them to the emergency room to be evaluated," Dr. Masters said.

The emergency room is where it all started for Spencer Hill. Now, he's sitting in a hospital bed in the Children's Hospital in Atlanta.

Spencer has received steroid fusions to try to stop the spread of paralysis. He is able to walk again, but he's still working on his fine motor skills.

According to the CDC, long term affects of AFM are still unknown and some patients make quick recoveries, while others continue suffer from paralysis.

