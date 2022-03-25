Cherokee Health Systems to open new Knoxville location on Monday, supporting growing patient population

The new location will be staffed by 50 health professionals helping provide health care to a growing population.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A large health organization in Knoxville is opening a new center in Knoxville on Monday, hoping to better support a growing patient population.

Cherokee Health Systems provides a wide variety of services serving at least 70,000 patients every year. They provide comprehensive health services, behavioral health services, dental health and pharmacy services too. Their services are available to people with private health insurance plans, as well as people who participate in state programs like TennCare.

They will open a new health center on Monday off Sutherland Avenue after 5 months of renovations. It will be located inside of the Cherokee Mills building, at 2240 Sutherland Avenue, Suite 103.

Services at the Dameron Ave. location will be relocated to the new health center.

It will be staffed by 50 health professionals, according to a release from officials. Anyone who needs an appointment, regardless of their financial status, can schedule one online.

Other locations are off Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Texas Avenue and Conner Road. They hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location on Friday.