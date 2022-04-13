"Childbirth should not be a death sentence" | East TN health leaders working to make pregnancy safer for Black women

A nationwide study found that Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy and postpartum-related complications than white women.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A nationwide study found that Black women are around three times more likely to die from pregnancy and from postpartum-related complications than white women. The study also found that Black babies have an infant mortality rate that's almost double the national average.

"That is very scary," said Lanette Harris, a mother. "I feel like if we were more informed during our pregnancies, it would be a lot less."

The Knox County Health Department is working to raise awareness about the maternal death rate that Black women may face. To do this, they are honoring Black Maternal Health Week.

The department is hosting several activities focused on raising awareness about the issue. They also hope those activities will help find solutions. On Wednesday, they held a "Taste and Paint" event on the University of Tennessee campus, at the Multicultural Center.

The event was meant to create a sense of community and give Black mothers a chance to creatively express themselves, amplifying the voices of Black women and Black babies. A candlelight vigil was also held in honor of Black mothers and babies who passed away.

"We want to create space to talk about these issues because Black women continue to face disparities within our health care system," said Brittany Jones, one of the organizers of the event.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 137 women suffer life-threatening complications from childbirth every day. No matter what their economic status is, Black women face greater risks than white women, according to the data.

"If you are Black and highly educated, you still have a higher probability of pregnancy-related death than the least-educated White woman," said Dr. William Callagan with the CDC. "It is astonishing."