Children's Mental Health Acceptance Week starts Sunday

The week hopes to inspire new thinking that can support the mental health of children and their families.

Example video title will go here for this video

TENNESSEE, USA — May is Mental Health Month and the first week of the month has been proclaimed to be Children's Mental Health Acceptance Week in Tennessee.

Officials said Friday that Governor Bill Lee made the proclamation. The week is meant to prioritize children's mental health and to increase access to support. The week is also meant to help inspire new ways of thinking that emphasize acceptance as well as awareness of different mental health issues among children.

Officials said before the COVID-19 pandemic, suicide rates among children over 10 years old have been climbing since 2007. They said suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people. During the pandemic, they said the number of young children and adolescents arriving at emergency rooms due to mental health crises increased as well.

As part of the proclamation, different landmarks across Tennessee will be lit up in green at dusk. They are listed below.

Anyone in Tennessee who is unemployed or does not have insurance can find mental health services through the TN Voices Hope Fund hotline, at 615-269-7751. The state recently ranked 40th in the nation for youth mental health.

TN Voices also hosted an art competition where anyone can submit a mask that spotlights Children's Mental Health Acceptance week.