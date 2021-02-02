Claiborne Medical Center limiting number of visitors and requiring masks

The hospital asked visitors to stay with patients in their rooms and to limit traveling inside the hospital to the cafeteria and vending machine areas.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Claiborne Medical Center is requiring all visitors to wear masks while they are in the facility. Officials also said inpatients can only have one visitor at a time during their stay.

The new policy was released and went into effect on Thursday. It specifies how many visitors will be allowed into the hospital in different kinds of situations.

To read more about the visitation policies around specific situations, keep reading below:

Inpatients: Patients can have one visitor at a time during their stay.

Isolation patients, including suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients: Visitation is limited to one visitor at a time who is essential to the patient's care. If visitation is allowed, visitors should remain in the room and wear appropriate PPE.

Labor and delivery patients: Mothers may have two designated visitors during their stay, one at a time. They can also have a doula to help with delivery.

Emergency department patients: Patients in the emergency department can have one visitor at a time. However, emergency departments can decide to not allow visitors if they decide it is necessary.

Day surgery, ambulatory and outpatients: Visitation is limited to one visitor at a time.

Patients with disabilities: Provisions will be made to ensure people are authorized to stay or visit patients for support.

Clergy: In-person clergy visits will be allowed as long at the request of patients or their families, as long as clergy members follow hospital policies.

Minors: Children under 16 years old are not allowed to visit the hospital, except in extraordinary circumstances.