Nashville woman denied birth control replacement

“It’s not just me, there’s a lot of women experiencing this, and it’s a very real and scary thing for us," the woman said.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Nashville woman said she was rently denied medical help from a local clinic.

After the overturning of Roe v. Wade, many women around the U.S. are trying to find new options for birth control. One Nashville woman posted about her experience on Tik Tok, describing her experience trying to get her birth control replaced. The video now has over 900,000 comments.

The woman shown in the TikTok video said her birth control replacement appointment was canceled the day before Roe v. Wade was overturned. And when she called to find out why, doctors told her they no longer offered the procedure.

After calling other clinics and hearing the same, she posted for help on TikTok. Within minutes she had thousands of 'likes' and comments with about 45 women saying they’ve also been denied birth control procedures from clinics across the U.S. in the past few days.

“It’s not just me, there’s a lot of women experiencing this, and it’s a very real and scary thing for us," she said. "Just because it’s not happening to you doesn’t mean it’s not happening.”

The woman WSMV spoke to says she has an appointment with a Step Ahead Clinic.