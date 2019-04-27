More people are falling ill to E. coli infections likely linked to ground beef as an investigation continues in search of potential links.

In total, the Centers for Disease Control say 177 people across the U.S. in 10 different states have fallen ill, with a majority of those cases centered in Kentucky,Tennessee and Georgia.

52 people in Tennessee have reportedly fallen ill -- up by nearly a dozen from a report earlier this week of 41 people.

Kentucky has not reported any new infections with 65 people having fallen ill to E. coli.

According to the CDC, preliminary epidemiological information suggested that ground beef is the source of this outbreak and the majority of those who have gotten sick reported eating ground beef. While some said they got ground beef from grocery stores, others said they had it at a restaurant.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a recall for 56.7 tons of contaminated frozen ground beef from a Georgia provider known as K2D Foods. According to the USDA, food safety officials were working to determine definitively if the beef was linked to this outbreak, noting the CDC was working with the Tennessee Department of Health to investigate a restaurant several case patients reported eating at where they collected the recalled beef.

Officials have not reported the name or location of that restaurant, stressing they have not determined if the beef was definitively linked at this time.

Another recall was initiated from a company, Grant Park Packing in Illinois. The company recalled 26.6 tons of ground beef shipped to Minnesota and Kentucky.

The CDC said the illnesses from this outbreak started on dates ranging from March 1 to April 7, and the people who were infected range in age from just one year old to 83 years old.

As a precaution, people are asked to thoroughly cook any ground beef.

While no deaths have been reported, the effects of E. coli infection can be severe - or even deadly - in some. Children under 5, older adults and those with weakened immune systems are at the highest risk for a more severe infection known as hemolytic uremic syndrome - a type of kidney failure.

Typically, though, people infected with STEC O103 develop bloody diarrhea and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe.

For those who do get it, health experts recommend vigorous hydration and other "supportive care" though antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended.

Number of people infected in the E. coli outbreak by state (CDC data, as of April 26)

Kentucky - 65

Tennessee - 52

Georgia - 41

Ohio - 10

Florida - 3

Virginia - 2

Illinois - 1

Indiana - 1

Minnesota - 1

Mississippi - 1