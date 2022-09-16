UT Medical Center Parkinson's center joins global network of comprehensive care centers

The Cole Center at UTMC is not a part of the Parkinson's Foundation Global Care Network.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Medical Center announced Friday that The Cole Center for Parkinson's and Movement Disorder was chosen to join a network of facilities across the world.

The center is joining the Parkinson's Foundation Global Care Network as a comprehensive care center. The Parkinson's Foundation selects facilities to join the network after they earn a reputation for comprehensive care and clinical research. It shows that they play a vital role in developing new therapeutic approaches for Parkinson's.

The Cole Center was chosen as a comprehensive care center, showing that they use a specialized and multidisciplinary team approach to care. It also shows that they conduct impactful patient education, while also connecting with the community.

It was named in honor of Robert Cole and Monica Cole, who helped develop neuroscience-related research, education and patient care programs at UTMC and the UT Graduate School of Medicine.