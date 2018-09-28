Every 98 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. And every 8 minutes, that victim is a child.

That's according to the Rape, Assault and Incest National Network (RAINN).

On Thursday, the network said calls to the National Sexual Assault Hotline were up 147 percent the as Judge Brett Kavanaugh's senate judicial hearing unfolded in front of a national audience.

More calls doesn't mean more assaults, just that more people are starting to come forward.

Now more than ever, people are reporting sexual assaults, where in the past they may have been afraid of the consequences.

In the wake of the "Me Too" movement on social media, colleges and universities especially want students to be comfortable saying something now instead of living in fear.

Sexual violence is more prevalent than any other crime on college campuses. RAIN reports college age women are twice as likely to be sexually assaulted than robbed.

But they said only 20 percent of those victims actually report the assaults to law enforcement.

"Come forward and we'll help you safely navigate that versus if you try to hide it and then we investigate and find something else that could have more negative consequences," said Melanie Tucker, VP of Student Affairs and Dean of Students at Maryville College.

Tucker said the school has increased staff and resources so students know how to report any possible assaults.

"For all of our new students, first year, transfer, international, we do in-person training," said Tucker. "We also do online training with students."

She said there is an uptick in reporting sexual assaults on campuses nationwide.

"It isn't automatically a reflection of more assaults or attacks happening, but really rather an increase in folks feeling comfortable to share questions and concerns and ask for help to resolve those," said Tucker.

Catherine Oaks with the Helen Ross McNabb Center said some people are afraid to come forward because they question what assault is or isn't

"We want an affirmative yes," said Oaks. "We want to know that that other person is affirmatively saying yes I consent to this activity and if you don't have that, don't do it."

Oaks said ifi people are afraid to come forward because they think they'll get in trouble, don't worry.

For example, if someone was drinking underage when a sexual assault occurred, they won't be punished for drinking when reporting the crime.

"That's not going to affect the criminal case for sexual assault," said Oaks.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, there is help.

You can call Sexual Assault Center of East Tennessee crisis hotline at (865) 522-7273.

The line is open 24-7 to offer advice, counseling or other services to victims.

