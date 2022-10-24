EPA to hold community meetings for New Tazewell residents on Tuesday over ethylene oxide emissions

The Environmental Protection Agency is reaching out to communities facing the highest risks from commercial sterilizer facilities that use ethylene oxide.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Environmental Protection Agency will host several public forums to share information about ethylene oxide emissions and risk information impacting the New Tazewell community at Walters State Community College on Tuesday.

The EPA is reaching out to communities facing the highest risks from commercial sterilizer facilities that use ethylene oxide. This includes the DeRoyl Industries facility located in New Tazewell.

There will be two open houses and two community meetings. The open houses are in-person events. However, residents may participate in community meetings either in-person or virtually via Zoom.

The first open house is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The community meeting is from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. You can register for the Zoom meeting here.

The second open house is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The community meeting is from 7:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. You can register for the Zoom meeting here.