Construction on new behavioral health center set to begin in December

The Knoxville Center for Behavioral Medicine will have 64 beds and will care for patients with psychiatric, emotional and addictive disorders, officials said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville may soon get a new center to help people with psychiatric, emotional and addictive disorders, officials said.

Construction on the Knoxville Center for Behavioral Medicine is set to begin in December, according to a release from officials. They said that the center will offer partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs based on patients' clinical needs.

“There is a critical need to provide high-quality care to adults and seniors who may be experiencing psychological or emotional difficulties in our 16 county region,” said Joe Landsman, President of The University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The center will have 64 beds for patients and the facility will be 55,000 square feet large, officials said. The center will be located at the Tennova Health Park, by the corner of Middlebrook Pike and Old Weisgarber Road.

Officials said that the center will treat a variety of conditions including substance use disorder, acute depression, PTSD, personality disorders, memory loss, schizophrenia and also care for people experiencing a psychic break.

The center is a result of a partnership between the National HealthCare Corporation, Tennova Healthcare, the University of Tennessee Medical Center and Reliant Healthcare Corporation. It is projected to open in the second quarter of 2022 and will provide more than 100 jobs, officials said.