WebMD, a major source for health news and tips, has a banner over its website about coronavirus as soon as someone opens its front page. And whether it's on Twitter or Facebook, people are bound to find posts about the previously obscure sickness.

So, it's easy to panic about coronavirus. With so much content out about the illness, it's easy to start thinking a fever, cough or shortness of breath are all signs that somebody has it. While those are all symptoms of coronavirus, they could also be signs of other, likelier sicknesses.

It's more likely that somebody with a cough has the flu or a cold, instead of a sickness that most people need to have been in China to get.

RELATED: UT graduate shares her story after returning to East Tennessee from China amid coronavirus outbreak

Panicking about coronavirus can make the situation worse. Self-diagnosing can strain doctors and medical resources. It can cause people to swarm hospitals and doctors' offices, looking for coronavirus treatments when they don't need it.

RELATED: Facebook removing fake cures, conspiracy theories on coronavirus

It's better to let doctors do the diagnosing and then follow their treatments, instead of relying on WebMD and the rest of the internet to diagnose symptoms.