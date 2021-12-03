1 year ago: Knox Co. reported 1st case of COVID-19

Knox County's 1st reported COVID-19 case came just one day after the World Health Organization declared it a global pandemic.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday, March 12, marks one year since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Knox County.

Since that day, more than 4,700 people in Knox County have tested positive for the virus, 1,200 have required hospital care and we've lost 593 of our Knox County neighbors.

Healthcare workers on the front lines everywhere have experienced what is known as "compassion fatigue" from seeing those deaths first-hand.

However, despite everything, they believe there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Currently, more than 34,600 people are on the vaccine wait list in Knox County.