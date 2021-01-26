"I'm so glad to get it" | 102-year-old former nurse gets first COVID-19 vaccination

Millie McMillan said she thought she may be too old for the vaccine. Instead, she was first in line!

A 102-year-old woman who as born during the 1918 flu pandemic has her first vaccine to protect her from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Millie McMillan was the first in line to get her shot at the Raintree Terrace senior living facility in West Knoxville on Tuesday. The shot going into her arm was met with a big round of applause from everyone that was gathered.

"I was afraid I wouldn't get it, that I was too old," she said. "I'm so glad to get it, oh I am.

Staff members said Millie, who is originally from Mississippi, a former nurse, and a basketball star back in her day, has lived at the facility for about four years.

"I don't really feel all that old, you see age slips on you," she said.

She's been very anxious to get the vaccine, along with many of the residents.

Workers from CVS Pharmacy were on hand to administer about 100 doses of the vaccine, and staffers turned it into a party, with banners, balloons and cookies!

Millie encourages everyone to follow her lead and get the vaccine.