As some holiday packages finally show up, some viewers have asked if it is safe to touch them.

As the United States Postal Service worked to deliver thousands of packages sent over the holidays, several started appearing in people's mailboxes after Christmas.

Several viewers asked whether it is safe to touch them and whether COVID-19 could be spread by touching packages.

10Listens: Can you catch COVID-19 from packages?

Experts with the Cleveland Clinic said that it is not likely people will catch COVID-19 from packages and gifts. They said that the coronavirus can live on cardboard for up to 24 hours.

By the time it arrives in people's mailboxes and on their doorsteps, there will be an extremely low risk that they can catch it. It takes too long to deliver packages for COVID-19 to spread by traveling on the cardboard.

Health leaders said that people can wash their hands after opening their boxes as a precaution against COVID-19.