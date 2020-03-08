10Listens: How the Knox County Board of Health can legally issue ordinances

Most of the people on the Knox County Board of Health are not elected officials. That does not mean they can't enact public policy and issue orders for the county.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Effective Monday, bars in Knox County will close for two weeks.

The Knox County Board of Health issued that order.

When that decision was made last week, many people commented asking how non-elected board members could put local laws into place.

There are several factors that give the Board of Health authority, including a Knox County ordinance labeling it as a governing body, whose policies and decisions the Knox County Health Department must follow.

This board is not new, but it's been given more authority under Governor Bill Lee to enact policies related to the coronavirus during the pandemic.

"Any board that has that sort of power in every other case there's public forum where people can talk about their concerns," said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

He sits on the Board of Health and asked the board for a public forum at start of the next meeting.

"We look at statistics and say, 'Oh gosh, all this stuff is happening,' when you actually see the people it's happening to it really changes your perspective," he said.

Jacobs continues to be the one 'nay' vote as the board passes more COVID-19 policies, including a countywide mask mandate and two week bar closure.

"It's not that I don't trust them, it's the fact that I believe that lots of these decisions should actually be made by elected officials who are accountable and probably have a wider scope of the issues facing the community," said Jacobs.

But it isn't just a random assortment of people.

"You have to have doctors of certain types on it and county commission makes those decisions and makes those appointments," said Jacobs.

That, in part, is another reason the board has authority.

"You might be concerned that they're unelected but in one sense they are," said Stewart Harris, Constitutional Law Professor at LMU's Duncan School of Law. "The voters of Knox County elected their own county council and their own mayor and it was they or their predecessors who actually enacted these ordinances giving such power to the local health department."

The board tasked the Knox County Health Department with enforcing its policies.

They hope they don't have to issue any citations, but if KCHD chooses they can get the sheriff's office involved for people who don't follow the ordinance.

Jacobs said violating orders, like the current bar closure, is illegal and a class C misdemeanor.

If charged, this offense is punishable by up to 30 days in jail, a fine of up to $50, or both.

Casual Pint's locations in Bearden and Fountain City are staying open, even though they should close based on the board's definition of a bar.

Owner Nathan Robinette said his stores have done everything right and he wants to take a stand for other business owners who find the closure unfair.

"We just want the opportunity to continue to do what we've been doing and we feel that we're doing the right things as a community as a whole," said Robinette. "I just think it's unfair to shut us down because we're doing and acting responsibly."

Businesses who are closing for two weeks fear permanent closure.

One example is Orange Hat Brewing Company, which opened its doors for the first time in early March.

The new business, now entering its second closure, is worried about making it that long without customers.

"One of my concerns is that as we see things proceed, you know, it's like we have to shut down more and more and more things, and I think that's gonna be extremely detrimental to our community," said Jacobs.

The mayor encourages people to continue following safety guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19, and support local businesses now more than ever.