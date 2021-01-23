10Listens: Struggles of getting the COVID-19 vaccine

The Knox County Health Department offered more appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. In a matter of 5 minutes, they were booked.

Several viewers sent in questions and concerns about how quickly appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine were filling up in East Tennessee.

The Knox County Health Department offered more appointment to receive the vaccine on Friday, but those openings were filled up in a matter of 5 minutes. Previous appointment openings were filled within minutes too — seemingly immediately.

The health department said that the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is outpacing its supply and that they can't open more appointments until they secure a new batch. In the meantime, health leaders said they were working with community partners to reach people who were eligible for it.

"When we know we have vaccine supplies again, we will open it up again for appointments," said Dena Mashburn, the Director of Nursing with the Knox County Health Department. "That's the best we can do because of the limited vaccine. So when we have it, when we know it's coming, we will open it up."

They also said that they were surprised by how quickly the appointments were filled.