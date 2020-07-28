17 residents and two associates test positive for COVID-19 at assisted living facility in Oak Ridge

Officials with The Groves at Oak Ridge said six residents were in the hospital and in stable condition. One person passed away, officials also said.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Officials with The Groves at Oak Ridge, an assisted living facility, said Tuesday that 17 residents and two associates tested positive for COVID-19. They also said one of the residents died due to the coronavirus.

They said they started testing residents and staff for COVID-19 at the beginning of June. Ten residents are in self-quarantine and have not shown any symptoms, officials said. They said six others are in the hospital and are in stable condition.

Of the two associates who tested positive, one is still in quarantine. The other has recovered, officials said. They said the entire facility has been retested for the coronavirus.

They said they followed recommendations and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and state health officials. Staff members use protective equipment when providing care, and they increased the monitoring of residents and staff. They have also implemented regular screenings for anyone in the facility.

Officials asked residents to shelter in place and to wear masks if they needed to leave their apartment or if a staff member entered it. They also said they hired a third-party contractor to clean and disinfect facilities for the coronavirus.