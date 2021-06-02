2 cases of COVID-19 variant reported in Nashville as total numbers decline

Metro health leaders confirmed the UK COVID-19 variant has made it to Nashville. Davidson County now has two cases in addition to the two already confirmed last week

Health experts said you should be even more aware and careful.

“These new variants have been found in 37 states, including Tennessee, and have shown to be 30% to 70% more contagious,” said Dr. Gill Wright, interim chief medical officer, Metro Nashville Public Health.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 has decreased 60% in the past month, Mayor John Cooper said during Thursday’s press briefing.

Cooper said Davidson County currently has 3,300 active cases of COVID-19, a decrease of 31% from last Thursday and 60% from the peak a month ago.



Health experts said the UK variant, known as B117, appears to be the most contagious of all the variants.

“It seems to be able, when it infects you, to create more virus so the infected persons shed more virus,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “When it makes you sick, it tends to make you sicker even more than the normal variant. It’s kind of a double-barrel shotgun, I’m afraid.”

The CDC is saying this UK variant will likely be the most dominant variant in the U.S. by the end of March.

It’s not the only variant health officials are watching.

“It’s clear that these variants, all of them – British, South African, Brazilian – spread very readily. I wouldn’t be surprised if we pick those up here, certainly, they are in the United States,” said Schaffner.

There is some good news in all of this.

“Fortunately, it looks as though the vaccines we’re using now will continue to work against this contagious variant,” said Schaffner.

Schaffner said the harder we look for these new variants, the more likely we are to find them.

Health experts also sent a message during the press briefing to not gather in large groups for Sunday’s big game.

Dr. Alex Jahangir, chairman of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, urges people to "be smart" with Super Bowl weekend and not gather in large groups for the game.

The mayor continued to urge citizens to practice social distancing and continue to wear masks.

Cooper also said the county was almost complete with the vaccination of those healthcare workers in Phase 1a1 and 30% of those in Phase 1a2 have been vaccinated.

For those aged 75 and over in Davidson County, 42.3% have been vaccinated.

Davidson County has the highest number of people in Phase 1a1 and aged 75 and over with more than 109,000 individuals.

Cooper said Metro Nashville Public Health and other health partners have administered 104,695 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County.