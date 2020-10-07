2 dead, 22 positive cases in COVID-19 outbreak in Bristol nursing home

Nineteen residents of the Christian Care Center of Bristol are currently in isolation and two residents have been hospitalized

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Christian Care Center of Bristol confirms two former residents have passed away of COVID-19 at an area hospital.

"With deeply saddened hearts, our prayers go out to the residents and their families," according to a media release.

The facility has 22 residents who've tested positive for the coronavirus. Nineteen residents are currently in isolation and two residents have been hospitalized.

Six staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19. Other residents and staff have tested negative for the virus.

"The facility will continue to test staff and residents."

The Christian Care Center of Bristol states it is working closely with the Sullivan County Dept. of Heath and is following "strict Joint Commission, Department of Health, and CDC precautions and guidelines."