Health officials confirmed almost 300 cases of COVID-19 at the Tyson Plant in Goodlettsville.

The Metro Public Health Department said 298 people have tested positive for the virus at the plant and 220 of them are from Davidson County.

“MPHD’s epidemiologists working on the cluster say the greatest number of new cases were confirmed over the last three weeks,” Metro Public Health Department said on Monday.

During the past week, the number of new cases of Tyson Plant workers in Nashville dropped to eight.

A representative from the Tennessee Department of Health, two members of the CDC and the Metro Public Health Department Director of Health Dr. Michael Caldwell visited the plant for a review of its operations. Their review found the following items: