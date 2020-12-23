32K and counting: COVID-19 vaccine efforts brisk across TN

Hospitals and health departments are administering shots from Moderna and Pfizer.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — More than 32,000 Tennesseans have now gotten a COVID-19 vaccine, and there are plans among at least some agencies in the state to continue giving it Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas, the state health commissioner said Wednesday.

Health departments began getting the Moderna vaccine this week and giving it to first-responders and frontline health care workers. Hospitals have already been working the past week or so to administer the Pfizer version of the shot to health workers.

Dr. Lisa Piercey, who leads the state's health department, told reporters Wednesday that people in specialized fields have now received the vaccine in all 95 counties.

She expects figures released tomorrow will show a big uptick as the vaccine continues to go out in an effort to curtail the spread and threat of COVID-19.

The focus right now is to give it to health care workers as they treat the sick. On Monday, pharmacies will begin administering shots at long-term care facilities across the state, an effort to protect the elderly.

It likely will be several months before the general public can get a vaccine under the state's planned rollout.

As for efforts Thursday and Saturday, Piercey said there was not a "one size fits all" approach to how vaccines would be given out.

"This is a very difficult thing to ask employees to come in over this holiday and to do this, but we are all 100 percent convinced it is the right thing to do," she said.

Deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to mount in Tennessee, considered one of the worst states for the virus outbreak right now. Piercey said the state right now is at a "critical stage."

"Dozens" of hospitals in the state cannot accept transfer patients for care because they're overwhelmed with virus patients.

Piercey also said it's critical for Tennesseans right now to refrain from large gatherings and to do basic things like wear a mask and practice social distancing. Only by changing their behavior right now will Tennesseans be able to stop the ongoing surge, she said.