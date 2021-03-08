East TN Children's Hospital: 4 COVID-19 patients currently in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

"We are meeting regularly to monitor the COVID-19 situation and plan our response collaboratively," East TN Children's Hospital officials said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it has four patients being treated for COVID-19 in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) as of Tuesday afternoon.

“We are monitoring the changing face of COVID due to the Delta variant across our region, and are ready and able to meet the needs of the pediatric patients in our area. Hospitalizations for children are increasing," Dr. Joe Childs, Children’s Hospital chief medical officer, said. We strongly encourage vaccination against COVID-19 for children who are eligible to receive the vaccine.”

Children's officials encourage people to get vaccinated because "while it is not complete protection from contracting COVID-19, it is the best defense against becoming seriously ill, especially with this more contagious Delta variant circulating."

Children's officials said they will continue to work with state and local health departments along with other area hospitals.