LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Fifty-seven employees at Monterey Mushrooms in Loudon County have tested positive for COVID-19, Mayor Rollen "Buddy" Bradshaw said.

In a Facebook post, Bradshaw said he was told "an overwhelming majority, if not all, were asymptomatic."

He said the company is going above and beyond to reduce or eliminate exposure at the plant.

These employees are in quarantine for 14 days in following with health department and CDC guidelines, according to Bradshaw's post.

He said these cases will not go into the county's official tally until Monday as several of the positive cases were not Loudon County residents.

Nearly 300 employees were tested at Monterey Mushrooms in total.

As of Sunday, May 17, Loudon County has 48 confirmed cases with 42 recoveries.

RELATED: Businesses are reopening, but infection control measures continue | A county by county look at COVID-19 in East Tennessee