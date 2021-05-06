70 percent of vaccine appointment slots at Knox Co. Health Dept. are empty, health leader says

The Knox County health director also said she recommends Knox County Schools keep its mask mandate.

In a wide-ranging interview Thursday, the head of the Knox County Health Department said the school district should keep its mask requirement, warned of falling vaccine uptake and reiterated her desire for a county-wide face-covering mandate.

"COVID is still very much present in our community. People are still getting sick from COVID and getting hospitalized from COVID, and dying from COVID, and we also really haven’t had enough time for enough people to get fully vaccinated," Doctor Martha Buchanan said.

So far this week, 70 percent of Knox County Health Department vaccine appointment slots have gone unfilled, according to officials. That represents a more than 50 percent drop from appointment demand last week.

"I’m disappointed that our vaccination pace has slowed down so much," Buchanan said, adding that other community vaccine sites have experienced a similar drop in demand.

While not unexpected, she said "nothing is off the table," when it comes to encouraging vaccine uptake.

Buchanan said she was encouraged by new guidance to prioritize vaccinations over wasting doses of vaccine.

The health department has not discussed in-school vaccination clinics with the school system but said plans for school-based outreach may develop if the FDA extends vaccine emergency use authorization to younger age groups.

As the Board of Education continues its debate on mask mandates, Buchanan endorsed keeping the requirement in place.

"We continue masking if the situation requires it and right now the situation requires masking. In August that might be different and that would be great, we just don’t know. And we're not ready to let go of that at this time," Buchanan said.

People who are fully vaccinated should wear masks in public spaces until scientists determine whether the vaccines protect against virus transmission, Buchanan said.

For families planning summer trips, she recommended traveling in family units, limiting exposure and vacationing with people who are vaccinated.

In the aftermath of Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs' controversial decision to unilaterally lift the county's mask mandate, Buchanan shrugged off concerns her recommendations aren't being heard.