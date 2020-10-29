x
91 residents test positive for COVID-19 at Rutledge nursing home; 2 have died

32 staff members at Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care have also tested positive for COVID-19.

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. — Employees are working to manage a large COVID-19 outbreak at a Grainger County nursing home.

Ninety-one residents at Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care in Rutledge have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and two residents have died, according to Executive Director Jennifer Henderson. Four are currently in the hospital.

Staff members have also been infected. Thirty-two associates have tested positive and twelve of them have recovered and cleared to return to work.

Henderson said in a statement that the facility is committed to the health and well-being of its residents.

"We have been and will continue to follow all CMS, CDC and state and local health department guidelines concerning COVID-19. These guidelines include restrictions on the entrance of visitors, family members and vendors. Signage with information on COVID-19 and details about these restrictions is posted on our doors," she said.

While visitation is restricted, staff members are working to coordinate phone calls, video chats or window visits for families.

