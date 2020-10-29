91 residents test positive for COVID-19 at Rutledge nursing home; 2 have died

32 staff members at Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care have also tested positive for COVID-19.

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. — Employees are working to manage a large COVID-19 outbreak at a Grainger County nursing home.

Ninety-one residents at Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care in Rutledge have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and two residents have died, according to Executive Director Jennifer Henderson. Four are currently in the hospital.

Staff members have also been infected. Thirty-two associates have tested positive and twelve of them have recovered and cleared to return to work.

Henderson said in a statement that the facility is committed to the health and well-being of its residents.

"We have been and will continue to follow all CMS, CDC and state and local health department guidelines concerning COVID-19. These guidelines include restrictions on the entrance of visitors, family members and vendors. Signage with information on COVID-19 and details about these restrictions is posted on our doors," she said.