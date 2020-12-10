96 year-old transported to ER from nursing home where 14 have died

The Heritage Center of Morristown last had a positive test in Late Sept., the state said. But the sick there continue to get sicker.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Outside the Heritage Center of Morristown, signs read "we are all heroes." Paper flowers plaster the windows and Halloween decorations line the driveway.

But inside the nursing home, the battle against the coronavirus rages on.

Even though the Tennessee Department of Health reports it's been two weeks since a new positive case, the sick get sicker.

An ambulance brought a 96 year-old woman to the hospital Sunday night, 911 call records show.

"She's COVID positive," a nursing home worker said on the evening 911 call. "Respiratory failure, she's got a low O2 [oxygen]."

Two of every five people who live at the nursing home have tested positive. So far, 14 have died. Six in just the past week, the state said.

Life Care Centers of America owns this nursing home and the one in Athens, Tenn. where 14 people died of COVID-19 complications earlier this year.