A vaccine with violins: KSO to play next week at county vaccine clinic

Starting Tuesday, KSO ensembles will play at the county's COVID-19 vaccine center.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Care for some Mozart with your Moderna?

Knoxville Symphony Orchestra string ensembles will perform several times this month and next at Knox County Health Department vaccine clinics at its leased space at the old Food City at 4216 N. Broadway.

It's a joint effort by KSO and KCHD to liven up the atmosphere, encourage vaccinations and add a bit of culture as people go get their COVID-19 vaccines.

Health authorities encourage everyone to get a shot if they have not already. There's plenty of vaccine available at multiple locations.

Getting a shot helps ensure family and friends are safe and stops the spread of the virus.

The ensembles will play one-hour concerts in the building's observation area. There will be two performances a day.

The first performances will be Tuesday, April 27.

Dates and times: April 27-28 and April 30; May 4-5 and May 7; May 11-12 and May 14; and May 18-19 and May 21. All performances are 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Musicians will wear masks and be socially distances, according to KSO and the Health Department.

"The performances serve as an extension of the KSO’s award-winning Music & Wellness program, which provides live music performances to patients, visitors and staff in healthcare settings but was halted during the pandemic," Friday's announcement states.

KSO Executive Director Rachel Ford said in the news release the symphony was happy to partner with KCHD.

It's been a long and hard year.