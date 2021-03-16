A year in the making: Mother, daughter reunited as nursing home visitor restrictions lifted

Monday, happy tears flowed as the mother-daughter duo was able to see each other in person.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Visitor restrictions have been lifted on nursing homes across the state, allowing families to reunite with their loved ones. Many of those families haven't been able to see each other in person for more than a year. Monday morning, a daughter was reunited with her mother.

For the past year, Glenda Foster has visited with her mom, Dorothy, through the window or over Facetime.

"The biggest thing was letting it all go, and you can't control it. They're taking care of her and they do, and they did," Foster said.

Glenda says before the pandemic, she used to visit her mom nearly every day at Sayre Christian Village.

"Well the last time I saw her, it was her birthday. So we had a little birthday celebration, and we were planning a big one for this year, because she turned 90 but we didn't get to have it," Foster said.

Monday, happy tears flowed as the mother-daughter duo was able to see each other in person.

"Not the same as hugging her neck, not the same! But it was better than nothing, I can't imagine if she had been in here and I couldn't even see her. That would be awful," Foster said.

The mother-daughter bond withstands anything.