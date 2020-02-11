After alarming spike in COVID-19 cases, Campbell Co. mayor pleas for mask adherance

Mayor E.L. Morton said he thinks his new proclamation will work better than a mask mandate.

A new plea—but no mandate—to mask up from the Campbell County mayor.

In honor of the 13 who have died of complications due to the coronavirus in the rural county, E.L. Morton proclaimed November and December "mask-wearing season" in Campbell County Monday.

It comes after the county recorded nearly a quarter of its total COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks.

"I feel like we can get more cooperation from this approach than we can with a mandate," Morton said. "We suffered four deaths in a week and that's unacceptable. And that's why we're asking people to wear masks. It's the one thing I think we can do and I think we are seeing some cooperation."

But not everyone is satisfied.

"We are alarmed at what is happening in Jellico and Campbell County and have been for some time," Jellico resident Derek Douglas said.

He cares for his elderly grandmother and worries when he runs into people without masks in the grocery store. He wants Morton to make face coverings mandatory.

"Real men wear masks," he said. "We want to mayor to be a real man and ask us all to wear masks. He can set the example."

The mayor says that's what the proclamation is designed to do.