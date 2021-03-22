Watch Live: All Tennesseans age 16 & up will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 5

Some counties may enter the final phase of vaccine distribution even earlier, according to Gov. Bill Lee

TENNESSEE, USA — In just two weeks, everyone in Tennessee who is age 16 or older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Health, if you want to get a vaccine and haven't been able to before, April 5 is the day to mark on your calendar!

"The federal government has asked us to make sure every adult can receive access by May 1. Tennessee will beat that deadline," Gov. Lee said in a video posted to Twitter.

He also said that some counties may start that expanded access in the coming days, based on availability and the local situation.

Big news about vaccine eligibility in TN

✅ Now Eligible: 55+ and Phase 2

➡️ Eligible Statewide on April 5: All Tennesseans 16+



Find an appointment at https://t.co/9abqfzethO pic.twitter.com/RYnfOG7CCo — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) March 22, 2021

Tennessee will also move into Phase 3 on April 5, which includes residents and staff members of congregate living facilities including college dormitories, group homes and shelters and those in the corrections system. Phase 3 also includes grocery store workers who were not eligible for vaccination based on previous age or risk-based categories.

According to a press release, to make sure there is enough vaccine for these groups. direct allocations of vaccines will be made to those facilities.

“As we’ve promised, we’re able to expand our COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as vaccine supplies have increased and we’ve made substantial progress in protecting those most at risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP.

So far, 2.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been made available to Tennessee, and the TDH has made sure all of them were distributed to providers across the state.

Tennessee, like all other states, has rolled out the vaccines in stages, starting with the most high risk and vulnerable. It was a slow start, with demand outweighing supply and local health departments struggling to develop a fair system to administer the vaccine.

But since then, supply has really ramped up with three approved COVID-19 vaccines available. In addition, hospitals, big box stores, doctors' offices and local pharmacies are now receiving the vaccine and administering it to the public.

These factors helped accelerate the vaccine rollout plan, allowing Tennessee to reach this phase much earlier than expected.

Right now, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for people who are 16 and 17. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are approved for people age 18 and older. You can use vaccinefinder.org to find where the vaccine is available and what kind of vaccine is on hand at those locations