Almost 50 Nashville jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

The sheriff's office had reported Monday that one inmate had tested positive at the facility, with 103 on housing restriction.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville sheriff's office says nearly 50 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at a jail, where all 502 inmates and approximately 100 staff will now be tested.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said local health officials notified the office Tuesday of the cluster at the Correctional Development Center for men.

Sheriff's officials say the 48 inmates who tested positive have been in medical isolation since June 15.

The sheriff's office had reported Monday that one inmate had tested positive at the facility, with 103 on housing restriction.