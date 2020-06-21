Almost half of Tennessee's county fairs are cancelled, but some are still moving forward with festivities

The Jefferson County Fair decided to join almost half of other fairs in the state and cancel. The Sevier County Fair is proceeding with more precautions.

TENNESSEE, USA — Almost half of Tennessee's annual fairs are not happening this year, including the majority of county fairs in East Tennessee. But, some are taking the chance and going forward with regular plans.

The Tennessee Valley Fair in Knoxville called of this year's festivities at the beginning of June. Since then, smaller county fairs have followed that lead to close the gates for 2020.

According to the Tennessee Association of Fairs, there are 59 fairs across the state of Tennessee, with 26 cancelling, 26 still going forward and the rest undecided.

For the Jefferson County Fair, the decision to cancel wasn't an easy road. President of the Jefferson County Fair, Sam Thompson, said a lot of thought, prayer and tears went into the call.

"We realized early in March that things were probably gonna progress to a point where we probably weren't gonna be able to have a fair," Thompson nodded.

The fair board decided at the beginning of June the twirling and twinkling lights will be turned off for the year after considering the health risks the event might spark.

"We decided that we would rather be a part of attempting to help get rid of this virus that we have going around here instead of taking a chance on just infecting one person," Thompson explained.

Jefferson County said cancelling was a blessing in disguise. It's a chance to catch up on money lost and prepare for next year.

"We couldn't really see spending money that we maybe didn't have to get ready for the fair and still have those unknowns that hey, a week before we open up we could get told we couldn't have the fair," Thompson admitted.

Down the road, in Sevier County, that's a risk they're willing to take, according to Marketing and Sales chair Tammie Browning.

"We'll keep rolling, we'll keep planning until last minute and if we have to cancel, then we're just prepared for next year," Browning said.

Despite the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Sevier County Fair is still scheduled for September 1-7.

"We were right at the verge of cancelling and city officials really wanted to reach out to us and talk about possibilities with that," Browning admitted.

Now, they're on track to offer the same experience, but with more precautions in place.

"Whatever guidelines they have set is what we will end up following, but we're hoping that things will get better in a couple of months," Browning said.

The fair board knows some will steer clear of the gates and understands not everyone will feel safe to come out and enjoy the fair. But they hope people from other counties will come in and take a spin.

"If they don't come this year, we hope they come next year," Browning said.

If you would like to volunteer or donate to the Sevier County Fair, you can visit seviercountyfair.org or contact Tammie Browning at 865-453-0770 or tammiescf@gmail.com.

The Sevier County Fair is holding a community round table on July 8 at the King Family Library, starting at 6:30 for people to learn more about plans for the year.

If you would like to volunteer or donate to the Jefferson County Fair, you can visit jeffersoncountyfair.com and give Thompson a call at 865-475-8805.

FULL LIST OF FAIR STATUS ACROSS THE STATE:

Anderson County Fair – Cancelled for 2020

Appalachian County Fair – Cancelled for 2020

Bedford County Fair – Cancelled for 2020

Benton County Fair – On As Scheduled

Bledsoe County Fair – On As Scheduled

Carroll County Fair – On As Scheduled

Cheatham County Fair – Cancelled for 2020

Claiborne County Fair – On As Scheduled

Clay County Fair – Cancelled for 2020

Cocke County Fair – Cancelled for 2020

Coffee County Fair – On As Scheduled

Cumberland County Fair – Cancelled for 2020

Decatur County Fair – On As Scheduled

DeKalb County Fair – Cancelled for 2020

Dickson County Fair – On As Scheduled

Dyer County Fair – Undecided

Fentress County Ag. Fair – Cancelled for 2020

Franklin County Fair – On As Scheduled

Gibson County Fair – On As Scheduled

Giles County Fair – Cancelled for 2020

Greene County Fair – Cancelled for 2020

Grundy County Fair – On As Scheduled

Hamilton County Fair – Unconfirmed

Hardin County Fair – Unconfirmed

Henderson County Fair – On As Scheduled

Henry County Fair – On As Scheduled

Hickman County Fair – Cancelled for 2020

Houston County Fair – On As Scheduled

Humphreys County Fair – Undecided

Jefferson County Fair – Cancelled for 2020