Anderson County Schools to implement half-day to allow teachers, staff to receive COVID-19 booster shot

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County School Board voted to implement a half-day on November 19 to allow for teachers and staff to receive their COVID-19 booster shot.
The board voted for the half-day last Friday and the vaccination is only for employees who wish to receive it.
400 staff members have signed up for the clinic, according to Anderson County communications & public relations coordinator Ryan Sutton.
The boosters will be administered at the Clinch River Community School on Anderson County High School's campus. Faculty can receive their shots beginning at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
According to the Tennessee Department of Education, Anderson County Schools reported 20 new COVID-19 cases among students in the past week. There have been 5 or fewer new cases among staff.