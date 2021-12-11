Anderson County Schools to implement half-day to allow teachers, staff to receive COVID-19 booster shot

The vaccination is only for employees who wish to receive it.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County School Board voted to implement a half-day on November 19 to allow for teachers and staff to receive their COVID-19 booster shot.

The board voted for the half-day last Friday and the vaccination is only for employees who wish to receive it.

400 staff members have signed up for the clinic, according to Anderson County communications & public relations coordinator Ryan Sutton.

The boosters will be administered at the Clinch River Community School on Anderson County High School's campus. Faculty can receive their shots beginning at 12:30 p.m. Friday.