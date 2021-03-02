10Listens: Answering your COVID-19 vaccine questions in East Tennessee

If you have a question about the COVID-19 vaccine, text it to (865) 637-1010.

There's a lot of confusion surrounding COVID-19 vaccinations in Tennessee: how to get one, where you can go, who's eligible and plenty more questions.

People have sent 10News many questions beyond just signing up, and we want to help. Here are the answers we were able to find from reputable sources.

How many vaccines are there?

Right now, the FDA has authorized two vaccines in the U.S. Those are the vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna.

There are other vaccines approved in other countries and undergoing vaccine trials in the U.S. This includes vaccines by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are two-dose vaccines. However, others such as Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, are designed to be effective with a single dose.

Do I have to schedule my vaccination in the county I live in?

The Tennessee Department of Health said you can get the vaccine in any county in the state. There is no guideline mandating that you get vaccinated in your county of residence.

Can I get on a waiting list for the vaccine in Knox County?

There is currently not a waiting list for the vaccine in Knox County.

When will people over age 65 be able to get the vaccine?

The Tennessee Department of Health expects the state may be able to expand vaccination to Phase 1b groups and those 65 years old and older as soon as March, if vaccine supplies continue to increase.

Do the vaccines contain fetal tissue or fetal cells?

According to the CDC and the Tennessee Department of Health, COVID-19 vaccines were not created with and do not require the use of fetal cell cultures for production.

Is it OK to take Tylenol or Advil before getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

Doctors said you should not take over-the-counter pain medication before getting the vaccine, but you can take them to help with possible side effects after getting your shot.

After getting the second shot, some people run a temperature. Are they contagious during this time?

Despite running a fever, no one is contagious after getting the COVID-19 vaccine because it does not contain a live virus, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

The CDC said running a fever and other side effects is a sign your body is building up protection from the virus.

What phase are organ transplant patients?

People who have had an organ transplant fall into Phase 1c. This phase includes people who have conditions that put them at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

When can people with diabetes get a vaccine?

Diabetes is included in the list of high-risk comorbidities in Phase 1c.

If you are a live-in caregiver for your mother, can you qualify for Covid 19 vaccine?

According to the state's eligibility tool, caregivers for medically fragile people of any age are in Phase 1c.

This includes caregivers for technologically-dependent individuals, immunocompromised individuals, individuals with diabetes requiring medication, individuals with complex congenital or life-threatening cardiac conditions requiring ongoing medical management and individuals qualifying for a Katie Beckett waiver.

When will Phase 1c be eligible for a vaccine?

Upon last check, the state said it expects to get to this phase in March or April.

Are cafeteria workers included in the 1b phase of vaccinations?

Phase 1b includes staff of childcare centers and K-12 schools, according to the Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.

When can grocery store workers get the vaccine?

Grocery store workers are in Phase 3, according to the state's vaccination plan.

What is the time frame after you've had COVID-19 that you can get the vaccine?

You can defer getting the vaccine for 90 days, and you need to wait to get the vaccine if you were treated with plasma or monoclonal antibodies, according to the CDC.

I received an antibody infusion after getting COVID-19. Why do I have to wait 90 days before getting the vaccine?

You need to wait because your antibody treatment could interfere with the immune response from the vaccine, according to the CDC.

Is it okay to get the vaccine if you are allergic to penicillin and sulfur drugs?

Dr. Bill Smith, who headed vaccine trials with Volunteer Research Group, said companies made the COVID-19 vaccines differently from past vaccines.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use mRNA technology. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses an adenovirus.

The CDC reports severe allergic reactions to the vaccine are exceedingly rare. In December, of 1.8 million people who received the vaccine, only 21 experienced severe allergic reactions. Seventeen of those 21 had a history of allergic reactions, the CDC said.

Dr. Smith said getting a vaccine is something you should ultimately discuss with your doctor.

WHAT THE VACCINES ARE MADE OF: VERIFY: How COVID-19 vaccines are made and how they work

I had Bell's palsy. Is it safe for me to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

The CDC said people with a history of Bell's palsy can receive the vaccine unless they have a contraindication to vaccination.

Does the vaccine have a side effect of Bell's palsy?

According to the CDC, participants in both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine trials reported cases of Bell’s palsy. The FDA has not concluded that these cases were related to vaccination.

I have had Guillain-Barre. Should I get the vaccine?