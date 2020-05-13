OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Pools at state parks are staying closed through the summer, but it's up to local governments to decide if public pools and splash pads can reopen in the next few months.

Even if those aquatic areas do get the green light to open, they will have to follow strict CDC guidelines. Community pools are staying optimistic, though.

A pool with no water and no people isn't the sight Oak Ridge is used to seeing at their community pool in the middle of May. Usually, the pool would be almost ready to reopen, but because of COVID-19, everything has been pushed back.

But the circumstances aren't stopping the staff from getting everything ready to open just in case local officials give the OK. Oak Ridge Aquatics Recreation Manager Vonda Wooten said repairs and cleaning needed to be done regardless.

"If they give us the green light, we want to be prepared to open, but social distancing plans, all of those have to come into play this year," Wooten explained.

There's no certainty whether public pools will even get to open this summer at limited capacity. It's completely up to area government officials.

State parks have already said they won't be opening theirs for the summer 2020 season.

RELATED: Pools at Tennessee State Parks to remain closed this summer

"Once the decision is made, definitely opening will be pushed back," Wooten said.

During a briefing with the Knox County Health Department, officials explained plans haven't been released yet for pools and splash pads to reopen because it's still in phase one of its reopening plan, which doesn't allow them; however, the task force is expected to announce some details soon.

RELATED: Most Knox Co. businesses will reopen May 1 under phased reopening plan

The Centers for Disease Control said there is no evidence COVID-19 can be transmitted through properly treated water. Proper operation, maintenance, and disinfection with chlorine and bromine should inactivate the virus.

That goes for your private, backyard pool too. You can still have guests who don't live in your household in your home pool, but KCHD recommends still following social distancing guidelines in and out of the water.

If public pools, splash pads and spas do open up, things will be different. It's up to everyone to play their part and stay apart.

"So just expect those differences when you come to any pool that's allowed to reopen this summer," Wooten said.

As for water parks like Splash Country, the Dollywood company is still working on potential reopening plans, but have not yet set a date or released potential safety guidelines.

RELATED: When will Dollywood reopen after coronavirus pandemic?