Where are the cases of COVID-19? | Search our zip code database

In East Tennessee, zip codes belonging to Morristown, Knoxville and Sevierville had the most new cases of COVID-19 from June 12 to July 2.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For Tennessee, the week ending on July 11 was the worst one yet in terms of the ongoing pandemic. The Tennessee Department of Health reported 10,740 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There were 101 new deaths and 333 new hospitalizations across the state. In the East Tennessee region, Blount, Claiborne, Jefferson and Knox Counties crossed the state's "disease burden" threshold for the first time.

As the number of tests returned crossed over 1 million, state health commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey raised concerns about an "unacceptable" lag in reporting and lab turnaround.

The positivity rate is climbing too: nearly 1 in 10 tests came back positive, up from roughly 1 in 18 a month ago.

As the numbers rise, we've gotten questions about where the cases are located. While we don't know the exact numbers, the Tennessee Department of Health provided us with a range for each zip code.

Search below to find out how many cases were reported in your zip code between June 12 and July 2. This database only includes zip codes in the Tennessee Department of Health's "East Tennessee" and "Knox County" regions.