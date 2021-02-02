Austin-East, Central High School moved to online learning

The two high schools will have online learning beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 7 to Friday, Sept. 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools announced that Austin-East Magnet and Central High School will move to online learning beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 7 until Friday, Sept. 10.

Unless otherwise notified, A-E and Central students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Sept. 13, according to KCS.

During online learning A-E and Central students should log in to their Chromebooks for synchronous class meetings that follow their daily schedule, KCS said.