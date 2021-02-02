Austin-East, Central High School moved to online learning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools announced that Austin-East Magnet and Central High School will move to online learning beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 7 until Friday, Sept. 10.
Unless otherwise notified, A-E and Central students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Sept. 13, according to KCS.
During online learning A-E and Central students should log in to their Chromebooks for synchronous class meetings that follow their daily schedule, KCS said.
All extracurricular and athletics activities at the schools are cancelled for the week "per the Tennessee Department of Education," KCS said.