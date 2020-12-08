Baker Center study finds 74 percent of Tennesseeans support mask mandate

The study also found that around a fourth of Tennesseans are worried about losing their jobs, and half are more concerned about COVID-19 than they were a week ago.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy released a new survey on how Tennesseans feel about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey found that 74 percent would support a mask mandate in the state, to slow the spread of COVID-19. A mask mandate is active in Knox County, Governor Bill Lee has authorized county leaders to decide if requiring masks would be appropriate.

The research also found that around 85 percent of Tennesseans were at least somewhat concerned about their family's wellbeing. Around 63 percent of respondents said they were at least very concerned.

Around 24 percent of respondents said they were extremely concerned about losing their jobs, and 40 percent said they were at least very concerned about their ability to keep their jobs.

The Baker Center also revealed how comfortable people are returning to certain activities. Around 18 percent said they are fine returning to church right now, while 19 percent said they preferred to wait until the number of new cases began to drop.

It found that around a quarter of Tennesseans are okay eating out right now and 18 percent are waiting on a vaccine before going to a diner.

Only 11 percent of respondents said they would visit a movie theater or bowling alley right now, and double that number said they were waiting on a vaccine before going to see a movie.