Ballad Health to pause all elective surgeries starting Thursday amid COVID surge

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A Ballad Health spokesperson confirmed Tuesday the hospital group will postpone all elective surgeries starting Thursday, August 26 due to the continued surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations. The move comes less than two weeks after a halt to all elective surgeries that require an overnight stay.

Ballad reported 283 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 Tuesday, including six kids. That’s just 78 hospitalizations away from the all-time record of 361 in the winter. Ballad expects to reach 400 COVID-19 patients within two weeks.

The move is aimed at preserving space and staff for the continued surge in COVID-19 patients. It will impact surgeries that were already scheduled.

Twenty National Guard troops were deployed to Johnson City Medical Center over the weekend to help care for COVID-19 ICU patients. Across the country, many nurses quit after the winter COVID-19 surge, worsening a national shortage that started before the pandemic. Ballad is also impacted by that.