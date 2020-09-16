Bars, restaurants across Kentucky can now stay open until midnight

Governor Andy Beshear says bars and restaurants can move their "last call" or "last service" from 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily. All food and drink service must stop by that time, and every bar and restaurant must close by midnight.

"That was a specific request from those in the restaurant industry. We thought it was reasonable," said Gov. Beshear. "But again, let's make sure that whether you're in that industry or another industry, with rules and regulations that you are trying to do it right and are not trying to find a way to get around it. That not only hurts you and your facility and the people that come to it, but it hurts everybody around as well."