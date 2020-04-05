MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Blount Memorial Hospital said it is testing all inpatient admissions for COVID-19 starting May 4.

The hospital said it's been working to offer in-house coronavirus testing for weeks. Results will be available to providers within hours.

Beginning Monday, May 4, Blount Memorial Hospital is COVID-19 testing every inpatient admission to the hospital – and test results will be available to providers within hours.

In addition to being used for the hospital’s inpatients, hospital officials said this testing platform is being used to test any patient who is being discharged from the hospital and going to the hospital’s Transitional Care Center at MorningView Village.

“We’re not going to stop at looking at what we can do at Blount Memorial to help mitigate COVID-19 in our community, and specifically, our hospital,” said chief medical officer Dr. Harold Naramore.

RELATED: Knoxville hospitals begin plan to resume non-essential surgeries and procedures on Monday

RELATED: Virginia nurses make clear face masks to communicate with hearing-impaired, first-time father

RELATED: Woman creates huge balloon display to give bold, bright 'thank you' to hospital workers